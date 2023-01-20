Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and More Visit THE PIANO LESSON

The Piano Lesson is now playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Piano Lesson on Broadway has seen several notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and more! BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the guests backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos below!

The Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson has officially become the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history. The production was extended by popular demand -- through January 29, 2023 and remains the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, Trai Byers as Avery (through January 15), Charles Browning as Avery (beginning January 17), April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Piano Lesson
Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks and Gayle King

The Piano Lesson
Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Oprah Winfrey and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Oprah Winfrey and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King pose with Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and The Cast of "The Piano Lesson"

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks, Anne Hathaway and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, Anne Hathaway and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Producer Brian Moreland and Billy Porter

The Piano Lesson
Billy Porter and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Adam Porter Smith, Billy Porter, John David Washington and Mary Martha E. Ford

The Piano Lesson
Adam Porter Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, Mary Martha E. Ford and Billy Porter

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington and Pat Battle

The Piano Lesson
Billy Porter and Jurnee Swan

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Porter, Jurnee Swan and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
BCEFA Board of Trustees Producer Brian Moreland, Billy Porter and Production Stage Manager Beverly Jenkins

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks and Billy Porter

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks and Billy Porter

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks and Billy Porter

The Piano Lesson
Anne Hathaway and Producer Brian Moreland

The Piano Lesson
Anne Hathaway and Jurnee Swan

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks and Anne Hathaway

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson and Anne Hathaway

The Piano Lesson
April Matthis, Samuel L. Jackson and Anne Hathaway

The Piano Lesson
Producer Brian Moreland, Producer Todd Tucker, Producer Kandi Burruss, Da'Vinchi, Woody McClain and Luke James

The Piano Lesson
Producer Brian Moreland, Producer Todd Tucker, Producer Kandi Burruss, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Da'Vinchi, Woody McClain, and Luke James

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington and Luke James

The Piano Lesson
Woody McClain, John David Washington, Luke James and Da'Vinchi

The Piano Lesson
Producer Kandi Burruss and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Luke James and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Woody McClain, Luke James, Danielle Brooks and Da'Vinchi

The Piano Lesson
Luke James, Samuel L. Jackson, Da'Vinchi and Woody McClain

The Piano Lesson
Producers Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss and Brian Moreland

The Piano Lesson
Producers Todd Tucker, Producer Kandi Burruss, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson




