Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and More Visit THE PIANO LESSON

The Piano Lesson on Broadway has seen several notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and more! BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the guests backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos below!

The Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson has officially become the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history. The production was extended by popular demand -- through January 29, 2023 and remains the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, Trai Byers as Avery (through January 15), Charles Browning as Avery (beginning January 17), April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas