Photos: ONLY MAKE BELIEVE Celebrates 25th Anniversary Gala

Just last night, Only Make Believe celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala at the St James Theatre to recognize those who have shown support through their dedication to philanthropy while raising crucial funds for their interactive theatre programming.

The event raised over $800k for the charity which brings theater into special needs schools and hospitals for children across the NYC and DC areas. Special guests included: Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Montego Glover, Seth Rudetsky, Lena Hall, Brad Oscar and more.

This year’s event honored Sam Khichi with the OMB Founder’s Award, 11 year old Max Pisarczyk with the Clay Stefanki Award and OMB Founder Dena Hammerstein with the Visionary Award. Directed by Tony award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony award nominee Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail.