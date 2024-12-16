Photos: Norbert Leo Butz, Keegan-Michael Key, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN NY Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, December 13, the SVA Theatre and Hotel Chelsea hosted the New York premiere and after-party for A Complete Unknown.

In attendance was director James Mangold along with film stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz­, and more.

Other notable attendees included Lorde, Rosanna Arquette, Edie Falco, Keegan Michael Key, Sarita Choudhury, Isaac Boots, Juliana Canfield, Levi Dylan, Jeremy O. Harris, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, Jen Markham, Rachel Martino, Evan Mock, Alysia Reiner, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alysia Reiner, Vivienne Rohner, Josh Safdie, Diana Silvers, Nell Verlaque, Gus Wenner, Beau Willimon, Julian Zelizer. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The movie hits theaters on December 25.