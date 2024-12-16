News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Norbert Leo Butz, Keegan-Michael Key, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN NY Premiere

The movie hits theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
On Friday, December 13, the SVA Theatre and Hotel Chelsea hosted the New York premiere and after-party for A Complete Unknown.

In attendance was director James Mangold along with film stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz­, and more.

Other notable attendees included Lorde, Rosanna Arquette, Edie Falco, Keegan Michael Key, Sarita Choudhury, Isaac Boots, Juliana Canfield, Levi Dylan, Jeremy O. Harris, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, Jen Markham, Rachel Martino, Evan Mock, Alysia Reiner, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alysia Reiner, Vivienne Rohner, Josh Safdie, Diana Silvers, Nell Verlaque, Gus Wenner, Beau Willimon, Julian Zelizer. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The movie hits theaters on December 25.

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet

Nell Verlaque
Nell Verlaque

Ishana Night Shyamalan
Ishana Night Shyamalan

Timothee Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
Timothee Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Timothee Chalamet, Norbert Leo Butz, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Elle Fanning, Will Harrison and Monica Barbaro
Timothee Chalamet, Norbert Leo Butz, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Elle Fanning, Will Harrison and Monica Barbaro

Amazonica
Amazonica

Charlie Tahan and guest
Charlie Tahan and guest

Eloise Peyrot
Eloise Peyrot

Stephen Walker and Edie Falco
Stephen Walker and Edie Falco

Norbert Leo Butz
Norbert Leo Butz

Charlie Tahan
Charlie Tahan

James Mangold
James Mangold

Tod Maitland and guest
Tod Maitland and guest

Kayli Carter
Kayli Carter

Norbert Leo Butz
Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz and guest
Norbert Leo Butz and guest

Norbert Leo Butz and Guest
Norbert Leo Butz and Guest

Michael Bederman and guest
Michael Bederman and guest

Boyd Holbrook
Boyd Holbrook

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

James Austin Johnson and guest
James Austin Johnson and guest

Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris

Mariah Strongin
Mariah Strongin

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet

Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet
Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet

Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet
Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet

Monica Barbarol and Elle Fanning
Monica Barbarol and Elle Fanning

Rebecca Hall and Elle Fanning
Rebecca Hall and Elle Fanning




