Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shoshana Bean, & More Attend Day 1 of the US Open Main Draw

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Day 1 of the 2024 US Open Championships kicked off yesterday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In attendance were several Broadway stars who hit the blue carpet before the event, such as Lin-Manual Miranda, Shoshana Bean, and Ashley Park.

The USTA Foundation hosted its 23rd annual Opening Night Gala to continue the Foundation's mission to fund tennis and education programming from hundreds of community-based, grassroots programs across the country benefiting thousands of youth. Attendees included Vera Wang, Katie Couric, Ally Love, and Misty Copeland among others.

The National Anthem was performed by two-time Tony nominee and GRAMMY-nominated actress Shoshana Bean in collaboration with the ESPN and Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen Broadway musical. This collaboration features a custom remix of the song, “Kaleidoscope,” from Keys’ 13-time Tony-nominated musical, created for this year’s event, which debuted during Opening Night.

Fresh off the Season 4 premiere of Emily in Paris, co-stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman were also present. Other guests in attendance include golfer Jon Rahm, New York Rangers alternate captain Adam Fox, Black Panther star and tennis superfan Danai Gurira, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and former Giants player Justin Tuck.

The US Open, a three-week celebration of tennis, kicked off with US Open Fan Week, on Monday, Aug. 19 and ran through Sunday, Aug. 25, during which the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are free and open to the public. Fan Week includes the US Open Qualifying Tournament and numerous other events and activities. The Main Draw began on Monday, Aug. 26, and will conclude with the Women's Singles Final on Saturday, Sept. 7, and the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, Sept. 8. Take a look at the photos below!