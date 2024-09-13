Photos: Lea Salonga's First Ever Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway legend Lea Salonga set the stage ablaze as she unveiled her wax figure with Madame Tussauds Singapore, at an exclusive event in Manila, Philippines. Check out photos of Salonga with her figure below!

Salonga is a multiple award-winning singer and actress recognised not only in the Philippines but the entire world. Her remarkable performance as the first-ever Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables left a lasting impression on Broadway, as did her Tony and Olivier Award-winning performance as Kim in Miss Saigon, and her legendary voice work for Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan.

Lea enthused, “I am deeply honored and thankful to receive my own wax figure. The wait is over and I’m thrilled for you all to see it. It means so much to me to be able to join the remarkable lineup of Filipinos immortalized at Madame Tussauds.”

The artist’s likeness is elegantly dressed in a blue gown that she refers to as her “workhorse gown.” Made by her favourite designer and lifelong personal friend Rajo Laurel, this glamorous creation features a flattering corset and crepe fabric. “I chose this dress as I felt it best represented my personality and sensibilities when deciding what to wear for performances. This gown served me so well for so many shows, so it felt right for it to be continued to be seen on Madame Tussaud’s wax likeness of me,” said Lea.

The unveiling event was held at the luxury entertainment destination Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque, Metro Manila, where 10 lucky fans won a chance to meet Lea and her wax twin. “We’re thrilled to welcome Lea to our star-studded attraction!” shared Elaine Quek, Head of Sales and Marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore. “Our team of expert sculptors spent up to six months making the figure, paying meticulous attention to detail to ensure that this wax figure captures her spirit and charisma. Together with Lea, we have chosen a pose that exudes her magnetic presence on stage where her talent and personality shine through. We hope that through this figure, her legacy continues to inspire visitors globally.”

To celebrate this launch even more, Madame Tussauds Singapore has also partnered Klook Philippines with a limited-time 1-for-1 ticket promotion, available at Klook Travel Fest on September 14 and 15, 2024, at SM Megamall. Michelle Ho, Klook Philippines’ General Manager, beamed, “We've long been proud to support Madame Tussauds in honoring the remarkable talents and achievements of global icons. Adding Lea Salonga to the collection of Filipino figures like Pia Wurtzbach is a milestone worth celebrating. We eagerly anticipate continuing our support and delivering unforgettable experiences through this exciting collaboration.”

Lea’s fans can meet her twin starting September 20, 2024, at the Music Zone of Madame Tussauds Singapore, along with other international personalities such as Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and more. For more information, visit HERE. Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates its 10th year anniversary this year with a slew of exciting figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout the year.