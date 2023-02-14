Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Celebrates Album Release at Wollman Rink

Just last week, Wollman Rink became Kimberly Akimbo's Skater Planet! Days ahead of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release (available now) the show celebrated with a listening party... on skates. Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available from Ghostlight Records in digital and streaming formats. Visit https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyAkimbo.
Named BEST MUSICAL by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Lucille Lortel Awards, The Outer Critics Circle Awards, and The Drama Desk Awards, the critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, officially opened at Broadway's Booth Theater on November 10th to unanimously rave reviews.
A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, KIMBERLY AKIMBO had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021.
The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.
Photos courtesy Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway
Olivia Hardy
Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey
Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark, Michael Iskander, Miguel Gil, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Alex Vinh, Nina White, Justin Cooley
David Lindsay-Abaire, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark, Michael Iskander, Miguel Gil, Jeanine Tesori, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Alex Vinh, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Jessica Stone
Victoria Clark
Alex Vinh, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil
Skater Planet Concession Stand
Fernell Hogan, Justin Cooley, Skye Alyssa Friedman
Fernell Hogan
Jeanine Tesori, Jessica Stone, Christine Lindsay-Abaire, David Lindsay-Abaire
Michael Iskander, guest, Fernell Hogan
American Girl Doll
Fernell Hogan
The Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Tuesday, February 14, and is currently available for pre-order. The album is produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Get an exclusive first listen to 'Good Kid' performed by Justin Cooley here!
In just one week, on February 14, Ghostlight Records will release the cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo. Ahead of the album's release, check out a new music video for 'This Time,' performed by Steven Boyer.
Before Kimberly Akimbo was an acclaimed musical, it was an acclaimed play by future Pulitzer Prize-winner David Linsday-Abaire. Read our interview with this acclaimed American playwright!
In advance of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release, KIMBERLY AKIMBO will celebrate the album with an exclusive first listen at Wollman Rink on Friday, February 10 from 5pm to 7pm. See how to purchase tickets!
