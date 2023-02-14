Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Celebrates Album Release at Wollman Rink

Just last week, Wollman Rink became Kimberly Akimbo's Skater Planet! Days ahead of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release (available now) the show celebrated with a listening party... on skates. Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available from Ghostlight Records in digital and streaming formats. Visit https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyAkimbo.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Lucille Lortel Awards, The Outer Critics Circle Awards, and The Drama Desk Awards, the critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, officially opened at Broadway's Booth Theater on November 10th to unanimously rave reviews.

A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, KIMBERLY AKIMBO had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.