Video: New Jersey Students Perform 'Better' At KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Final Show Choir Night On Broadway

Kimberly Akimbo hosted its final show choir night as the students of High Tech High School took the stage at the Booth Theater for an amazing rendition of 'Better'. See their performance below!

About KIMBERLY AKIMBO

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO was named BEST MUSICAL by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards. It is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Justin Cooley), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), and Best Orchestrations (John Clancy).

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, based on his acclaimed play of the same name; music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori; choreography by Danny Mefford; and direction by Jessica Stone, KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey and is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.