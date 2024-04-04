Video: Cast of Kimberly Akimbo Kimberly Akimbo Shares Secret to Onstage Ice Skating

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How are the cast members of Kimberly Akimbo skating at the Booth Theatre...without any ice? Get ready to be amazed as the talented ensemble spills the secret trick that creates the on-stage magic.

About Kimberly Akimbo

Kimberly (Tony Award winner Victoria Clark) is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. The entire original company, which has been performing together since the musical’s world premiere in 2021 at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company, will continue with the production through its final performance on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Upon closing, Kimberly Akimbo will have played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway. The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60-city National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this September.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire).