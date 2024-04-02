Photos: Jean Smart and Chely Wright Visit KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Booth Theatre recently welcomed some very special guests! Jean Smart and Chely Wright stopped by Tony-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo and posed with the cast afterwards. Check out photos below!

Winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, Kimberly Akimbo will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The entire original company, which has been performing together since the musical’s world premiere in 2021 at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company, will continue with the production through its final performance.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing, Kimberly Akimbo will have played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway. The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this September.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas