GIANT on Broadway to Host Post-Show Discussion With 92NY

Following the Wednesday, May 20, 2026 7:30 PM ET performance of Giant on Broadway, starring John Lithgow, John Lithgow, Aya Cash, and Mark Rosenblatt will join a conversation with Taffy Brodesser-Akner hosted by 92NY.

A world-famous children’s author caught up in a legacy-destroying scandal. A battle of wills. One chance to make amends. See a Broadway performance of the play that everyone is talking about — Giant, a reckoning with the troubling legacy of children's author Roald Dahl — followed by a conversation with two-time Tony Award-winning star John Lithgow, Tony nominee Aya Cash, and Tony nominated playwright Marc Rosenblatt, moderated by bestselling author Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Based on real events and featuring a career-defining performance from John Lithgow, Giant tells the story of Roald Dahl — author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Matilda — amidst the backlash of an article laying bare his longstanding, virulent antisemitism. As pressure mounts and reputations hang in the balance, the play unfolds as a gripping confrontation between public accountability and private conviction — and a profound, riveting confrontation of modern antisemitism.

Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant is nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Director of a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Aya Cash).

Following the performance, Lithgow, Cash, Rosenblatt, and Brodesser-Akner reflect on the play and the cultural debate it has sparked — a story about what happens when bigotry and moral conviction converge, hailed as one of the most powerful plays of the year.





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