Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere

Last night, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington, Denzel Washington, and more attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Piano Lesson at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. The new film adaptation of the August Wilson play is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins. The film will be available on Netflix starting November 22. Take a look at photos from the LA premiere below.

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, THE PIANO LESSON explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence - revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy. The movie is co-written for the screen by Virgil Williams & Malcolm Washington, and features music scored by Alexandre Desplat.

Photo Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix