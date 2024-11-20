News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere

The film will be available on Netflix starting November 22.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington, Denzel Washington, and more attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Piano Lesson at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. The new film adaptation of the August Wilson play is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins. The film will be available on Netflix starting November 22. Take a look at photos from the LA premiere below. 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: WHITE CHRISTMAS At Paper Mill Playhouse Meets the Press
Video: How WICKED Movie Prioritized Sustainability and 'Green' Practices
Video: Behind the Scenes With Quinto & More From CULT OF LOVE
Exclusive: Broadway Dancer Colt Prattes Talks THE MERRY GENTLEMEN

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, THE PIANO LESSON explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence - revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy. The movie is co-written for the screen by Virgil Williams & Malcolm Washington, and features music scored by Alexandre Desplat

Photo Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Denzel Washington, Katia Washington and Pauletta Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Skylar Aleece Smith and Malcolm Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Lawrence Davis

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Malcolm Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Danielle Deadwyler

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Pauletta Washington, Katia Washington, Erykah Badu, Todd Black, Jennifer Roth, Constanza Romero, Ray Fisher, Skylar Aleece Smith, Malcolm Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, Michael Potts, Denzel Washington, Alexandre Desplat, John David Washington, Dan Lin and Virgil Williams

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Katia Washington and Colleen Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Deva Anderson

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Alexandre Desplat

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Todd Black and Danielle Deadwyler

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Malcolm Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jennifer Roth

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Denzel Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Rachel Lautzenheiser

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Corey Hawkins

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Malcolm Washington (L) and David J. Bomba (R)

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Tyler, The Creator

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Malcolm Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Skylar Aleece Smith and Malcolm Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
John David Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Dacia James

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Gail Bean

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Erykah Badu

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Danielle Deadwyler

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Skylar Aleece Smith and Denzel Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Constanza Romero, Ray Fisher, Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Skylar Aleece Smith, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, Todd Black, Denzel Washington, John David Washington, Alexandre Desplat, Niija Kuykendall, Virgil Williams and Angie Haney

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jesse Williams (C) and Malcolm Washington (R)

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Constanza Romero, Ray Fisher, Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Skylar Aleece Smith, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, Todd Black, Denzel Washington, John David Washington, Alexandre Desplat and Virgil Williams

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Skylar Aleece Smith and Erykah Badu

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Michael Potts

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Constanza Romero

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Danielle Deadwyler

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Jesse Williams and Skylar Aleece Smith

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Para Shardé

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Danielle Deadwyler

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Malcolm Washington

Photos: John David Washington, Denzel Washington, & More Attend THE PIANO LESSON Los Angeles Premiere Image
Ray Fisher




Videos