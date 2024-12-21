Photos: Jessica Vosk Performs With The New York Pops

Neil Patrick Harris joined as a special guest - see photos of the performance here!
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, is ringing in the holiday season with its annual concert tradition, featuring Jessica Vosk! See photos from the first concert, which took place last night on Friday, December 20! Another performance is set for Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m.
Merry and Bright features Jessica Vosk and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA in classic carols and contemporary holiday favorites. The performance also featured special guest Neil Patrick Harris.
Jessica Vosk is currently starring as Jersey in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Jessica Voskis a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.”
