News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More

The exhibit is now open at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson, Arizona.

By: Sep. 27, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get a look at set designs for Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, and more at “STAGES OF IMAGINATION: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins.” The exhibit is now open at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson, Arizona.

LATEST NEWS

Actress Barbara Leigh-Hunt Passes Away at 88
Reviews: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Launches National Tour In Chicago
Video: Getting Spooky with Laura Benanti
Adrienne Warren to Make Cafe Carlyle Debut in December

“STAGES OF IMAGINATION: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins” goes from process to performance, exploring the collaborations that led to hit productions: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love, and The Who's Tommy. 

Through intricate scale models, real-life recreations, and exclusive interviews with many of Korins' world-class collaborators, we will discover how Korins transforms the pages of scripts into spellbinding Broadway spectacles.  

Highlights of the exhibit include intricate concept designs, miniature set pieces and full scale scenic elements from the ingenious sets of Hamilton, and the world of Beetlejuice. Visitors will also take a deep dive with exclusive interviews and insights from such collaborators including Lin Manuel Miranda (creator and original cast Alexander Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry (original cast Angelica Schuyler) and Benj Pasek, (composer of Dear Evan Hansen).

The exhibition runs from September 20 2024 to May 31, 2025 and invites visitors on an immersive journey into the visionary world of Emmy award-winning, four-time Tony Award-nominated designer David Korins.

STAGES OF IMAGINATION will open to the general public on September 21 and will run through the year concluding in May 2025. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is located at 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Museum hours are Tuesday - Sunday 9 am - 4 pm.

Tickets to STAGES OF IMAGINATION are on sale now at theminitimemachine.org or by calling (520) 881-0606.

Check out photos from inside the exhibit here:

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
The set of The Who's Tommy

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
The set of Here Lies Love

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
The white model of Here Lies Love

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Hamilton set sketch

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Hamilton Off-Broadway set model

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
The Hamilton Mixtape script

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice wall model

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Hamilton white model

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Fan art

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Dear Evan Hansen set design

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice set sketches

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice set sketches

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice set model

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice set model

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice set model

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Beetlejuice shape exploration

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery

Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More Image
Inside the gallery









Videos