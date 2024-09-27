Photos: Inside the David Korins Stages of Imagination Exhibit With Designs From HAMILTON & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a look at set designs for Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, and more at “STAGES OF IMAGINATION: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins.” The exhibit is now open at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson, Arizona.

“STAGES OF IMAGINATION: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins” goes from process to performance, exploring the collaborations that led to hit productions: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love, and The Who's Tommy.

Through intricate scale models, real-life recreations, and exclusive interviews with many of Korins' world-class collaborators, we will discover how Korins transforms the pages of scripts into spellbinding Broadway spectacles.

Highlights of the exhibit include intricate concept designs, miniature set pieces and full scale scenic elements from the ingenious sets of Hamilton, and the world of Beetlejuice. Visitors will also take a deep dive with exclusive interviews and insights from such collaborators including Lin Manuel Miranda (creator and original cast Alexander Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry (original cast Angelica Schuyler) and Benj Pasek, (composer of Dear Evan Hansen).

The exhibition runs from September 20 2024 to May 31, 2025 and invites visitors on an immersive journey into the visionary world of Emmy award-winning, four-time Tony Award-nominated designer David Korins.

STAGES OF IMAGINATION will open to the general public on September 21 and will run through the year concluding in May 2025. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is located at 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Museum hours are Tuesday - Sunday 9 am - 4 pm.

Tickets to STAGES OF IMAGINATION are on sale now at theminitimemachine.org or by calling (520) 881-0606.