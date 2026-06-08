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Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony

The 2026 Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.

By:

Last night saw the 79th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the incredible theater work seen on Broadway this past year. Take a look inside the CBS and Pluto TV broadcasts below, including presenters, performances, and acceptance speeches from shows like The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, Titaníque, and more.

The 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!nk, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.

Winners included Schmigadoon!, Liberation, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Special tributes were performed in honor of the 30th anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, with a reunion of the original cast of The Book of Mormon and a special performance from A Chorus Line by Rachel Zegler.

The 79th Tony Awards celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2025/26 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Kristin Caskey

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Cinco Paul, Tituss Burgess, and Laura Benanti

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Heather Hitchens, Jason Laks, Ted Chapin, and Kristin Caskey

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Mikaal Sulaiman

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Farnam Jahanian and Leigh Silverman

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Cinco Paul

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Alijah Joseph and Nick Barrington

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
P!NK

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Ana Harada, Shaina Taub, and Deborah Cox

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Neil Patrick Harris and P!NK

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Marla Mindelle; P!NK, Shoshana Bean and Christiani Pitts

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Schmigadoon!

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Maya Rudolph and Cole Escola

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Schmigadoon!

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Marla Mindelle and the cast of Titaníque

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Joe Mantello

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Ragtime

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
P!NK

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
André De Shields and the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
P!NK

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Bess Wohl and the cast of Liberation

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Ariana DeBose and P!NK

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Lily Rabe and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Melissa Barrera, Deborah Cox, Jim Parsons, and the cast of Titaníque

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Leslie Odom, Jr.

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of The Lost Boys

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
P!NK and the cast of Chicago

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
L.J. Benet, Shoshana Bean, and Benjamin Pajak

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Alex Newell

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Luke Evans and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Lear deBessonet and the cast of Ragtime

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Queen Latifah

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of The Lost Boys

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Lesley Manville

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Alden Ehrenreich

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
P!NK and the cast of Chicago

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Bernadette Peters

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Andrew Rannells

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Nathan Lane and the cast of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Josh Gad and the cast of The Book of Mormon

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Josh Gad

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Darren Criss and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Nikki M. James, and the cast of The Book of Mormon

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Juliette Lewis, Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans and cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Ragtime

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Luke Evans and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show

Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Image


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