Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony
The 2026 Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.
Last night saw the 79th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the incredible theater work seen on Broadway this past year. Take a look inside the CBS and Pluto TV broadcasts below, including presenters, performances, and acceptance speeches from shows like The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, Titaníque, and more.
The 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!nk, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.
Winners included Schmigadoon!, Liberation, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.
Special tributes were performed in honor of the 30th anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, with a reunion of the original cast of The Book of Mormon and a special performance from A Chorus Line by Rachel Zegler.
The 79th Tony Awards celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2025/26 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS
Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess
Cinco Paul, Tituss Burgess, and Laura Benanti
Heather Hitchens, Jason Laks, Ted Chapin, and Kristin Caskey
Qween Jean
Farnam Jahanian and Leigh Silverman
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden
Alijah Joseph and Nick Barrington
P!NK
Ana Harada, Shaina Taub, and Deborah Cox
Neil Patrick Harris and P!NK
Marla Mindelle; P!NK, Shoshana Bean and Christiani Pitts
The cast of Schmigadoon!
The cast of Schmigadoon!
Marla Mindelle and the cast of Titaníque
The cast of Ragtime
P!NK
André De Shields and the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty
The cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball
P!NK
Bess Wohl and the cast of Liberation
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty
The cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ariana DeBose and P!NK
Lily Rabe and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Melissa Barrera, Deborah Cox, Jim Parsons, and the cast of Titaníque
Leslie Odom, Jr.
The cast of The Lost Boys
P!NK and the cast of Chicago
L.J. Benet, Shoshana Bean, and Benjamin Pajak
Luke Evans and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show
Lear deBessonet and the cast of Ragtime
The cast of The Lost Boys
P!NK and the cast of Chicago
Nathan Lane and the cast of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Josh Gad and the cast of The Book of Mormon
Darren Criss and Nicole Scherzinger
Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Nikki M. James, and the cast of The Book of Mormon
Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez
Juliette Lewis, Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans and cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The cast of Ragtime
Luke Evans and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show
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