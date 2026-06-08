Photos: Inside the 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony

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Last night saw the 79th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the incredible theater work seen on Broadway this past year. Take a look inside the CBS and Pluto TV broadcasts below, including presenters, performances, and acceptance speeches from shows like The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, Titaníque, and more.

The 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!nk, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.

Winners included Schmigadoon!, Liberation, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Special tributes were performed in honor of the 30th anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, with a reunion of the original cast of The Book of Mormon and a special performance from A Chorus Line by Rachel Zegler.

The 79th Tony Awards celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2025/26 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.