The Museum of Broadway Extends CRAFT OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY Exhibit

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The Museum of Broadway will extend the special exhibit Craft of Broadway Puppetry through October 31, 2026. The exhibit, which explores the making of beloved puppets such as the animals from Life of Pi, Pudgy from Boop! The Musical, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen, extends into the Museum’s permanent collection where puppets from Avenue Q, Into The Woods, and Disney’s The Lion King are spotlighted. Also joining the permanent collection are new costumes and accessories as worn by Tony Award-winning icons Gavin Creel, Angela Lansbury, and Ben Vereen, plus a grand piano owned by legendary lyricist and librettist Alan Jay Lerner. The world’s first-ever permanent museum dedicated to Broadway, located in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, is now offering a Backstage Pass ticket option to give patrons even more flexibility and exclusive NYC perks to curate their perfect day on Broadway.

Among the new costumes and accessories now on-view at The Museum of Broadway:

HAIR “Claude” costume worn by Gavin Creel designed by Michael McDonald (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street “Mrs. Lovett” shoes worn by Angela Lansbury (1979)

Jelly’s Last Jam “Chimney Man” prop cane used by Ben Vereen (1992)

In partnership with The Broadway Legacy Foundation, The Museum of Broadway’s non-profit arm, the Museum is now home to a 1920s Mason & Hamlin grand piano from the estate of the late Alan Jay Lerner. The piano was famously used by Lerner to write My Fair Lady alongside long-time partner, Frederick Loewe, and has been passed down through generations by the family of legendary music director Hal Hastings, who acquired the piano in 1986.

To celebrate these new additions and provide even more flexibility for visitors to experience all The Museum of Broadway has to offer, the Backstage Pass flex-entry ticket is now available. The ticket (MSRP: $79 inclusive of tax & service fees) includes Flexible Entry, a keepsake lanyard, a 15% discount to the Shop at The Museum of Broadway and exclusive same-day discounts in partnership with a variety of NYC restaurants and attractions, including: RiseNY, P.S. Kitchen, Planet Hollywood, Havana Central, Hard Rock Cafe, Carlo’s Bake Shop in Times Square, and Joanne’s Trattoria. At Joanne’s, a special Museum of Broadway-inspired cocktail, the "Showstopper Spritz," has been added to toast the partnership.

The Craft of Broadway Puppetry exhibit, produced and presented in partnership with the American Theater for Puppetry Arts and the Broadway Legacy Foundation, opened to the public on May 21, 2026. In August, two special events will complement the exhibit:



The Art of Puppet Designing and Building for Broadway

A Discussion with James Ortiz (Into The Woods and The Skin of Our Teeth), Rick Lyon (Avenue Q) and Basil Twist (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Co-moderated by Julia Darling (Founder, Puppetry on Broadway) and Darin Johnson (Founder, American Theater for Puppetry Arts)

Monday, August 10th | 4:30 - 6:00 PM EST

Location: The Museum of Broadway | 145 West 45th Street New York, NY 10036

The Intersection of Puppetry and Innovation | A Zoom Conversation with Michael Curry

Co-moderated by Tom Schumacher (Film and Theatrical Producer) and Darin Johnson (Founder, American Theater for Puppetry Arts)

Monday, August 17th | 4:30 - 6:00 PM EST

Location: RSVP for Zoom link

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Related Stories 1 THE CRAFT OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY Exhibit to Open at Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway has revealed its next special exhibit will celebrate the Craft of Broadway Puppetry. The exhibit, produced with the American Theater for Puppetry Arts and the Broadway Legacy Foundation, will open to the public in May.