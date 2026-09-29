Photos: Inside Rehearsals with thee Cast of THE HEART

Rehearsals are officially underway for the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.

The Heart will begin previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

The Heart will feature Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff as “Claire,” Lincoln Clauss as “Thomas Driscoll,” Nick T. Daly as “Simon Lamar,” Drew Gehling as “Dr. Breva,” Bre Jackson as “Cordelia Owl,” Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango as “Marianne Lamar,” Max McKenna as “Juliette Brooks,” Wren Rivera as “Marthe,” and Jason Tam as “Sean Lamar.” Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.

A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.

Playwright Kait Kerrigan and musical mavericks Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath join forces with Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley (Roundabout’s new Artistic Director) and choreographer Mandy Moore to bring undeniable theatrical life to Maylis de Kerangal's 2014 novel Réparer les vivants, in our first new Off-Broadway musical in years.

The Heart has music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Lucy Mackinnon, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and music production by Juan Ariza and Elin Sandberg. Casting is by The TRC Company - Tara Rubin, CSA. Associate direction by Jacole Kitchen and associate choreography by Ashley Andrews.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 11 Hrs 33 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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