Photos: Inside Rehearsals with thee Cast of THE HEART
The Heart will star Joaquina Kalukango, Drew Gehling, Heidi Blickenstaff, and more.
Rehearsals are officially underway for the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.
The Heart will begin previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026.
The Heart will feature Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff as “Claire,” Lincoln Clauss as “Thomas Driscoll,” Nick T. Daly as “Simon Lamar,” Drew Gehling as “Dr. Breva,” Bre Jackson as “Cordelia Owl,” Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango as “Marianne Lamar,” Max McKenna as “Juliette Brooks,” Wren Rivera as “Marthe,” and Jason Tam as “Sean Lamar.” Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.
A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.
Playwright Kait Kerrigan and musical mavericks Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath join forces with Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley (Roundabout’s new Artistic Director) and choreographer Mandy Moore to bring undeniable theatrical life to Maylis de Kerangal's 2014 novel Réparer les vivants, in our first new Off-Broadway musical in years.
The Heart has music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Lucy Mackinnon, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and music production by Juan Ariza and Elin Sandberg. Casting is by The TRC Company - Tara Rubin, CSA. Associate direction by Jacole Kitchen and associate choreography by Ashley Andrews.
Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton
Cast of The Heart
Max McKenna, Nick Daly
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