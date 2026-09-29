Photos: First Look at WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour

You can now get a first look at new production photos of the Broadway musical Waitress! The tour officially opened in Owensboro, KY at The Riverpark Center on September 18, 2026 and will continue on to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl. Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, J'Khalil, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, and Ana Viveros.



Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.



Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The Waitress Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 12 Hrs 03 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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