Photos: First Look at WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour
The production stars Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna, plus more.
You can now get a first look at new production photos of the Broadway musical Waitress! The tour officially opened in Owensboro, KY at The Riverpark Center on September 18, 2026 and will continue on to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.
Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl. Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, J'Khalil, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, and Ana Viveros.
Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The Waitress Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Samantha Lane Scruggs and the Waitress 10th Anniversary Tour Company
Connor Lewis and Samantha Lane Scruggs
Samantha Lane Scruggs, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Becky Alex and the Waitress 10th Anniversary Tour Company
Anthony Cataldo and Samantha Lane Scruggs
Jason Whitton and Hannah-Kathryn Wall
Becky Alex, Samantha Lane Scruggs and Hannah-Kathryn Wall
Connor Lewis and Samantha Lane Scruggs
Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Samantha Lane Scruggs and Becky Alex
Samantha Lane Scruggs and Anthony Cataldo
Samantha Lane Scruggs
Samantha Lane Scruggs and Patrick Cogan
Tamara Daly, Samantha Lane Scruggs and Connor Lewis
Waitress 10th Anniversary Tour Company
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
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