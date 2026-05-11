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Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Performs 'Have to Have You'

Tony-nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui and Maria Wirries, perform the hair metal-inspired tune, "Have To Have You" by Tony-nominees The Rescues with the show's ensemble.

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Go inside the local party scene in Santa Clara in a new look at The Lost Boys, now running at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Check out new video from the show as stars, Tony-nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui and Maria Wirries, perform the hair metal-inspired tune, "Have To Have You" by Tony-nominees The Rescues with the show's energetic ensemble. 

The show had a lot to celebrate this week as it earned 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. Watch the company celebrating their nods here!

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the new musical features a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant &  Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues

Read reviews for the production here.

The musical stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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