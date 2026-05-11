Video: GOTTA DANCE! Cast Members Perform 'Sweet Georgia Brown'

Gotta Dance!'s Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Brandon Burks and Kate Louissaint performed "Sweet Georgia Brown" live on PIX11 TV's "New York Living" this morning. Watch here!

Gotta Dance! is the first dance production to capture the original choreography of classic musicals including West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Pippin, A Chorus Line and others — all on one stage. Co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins (Founder and Producing Artistic Director, American Dance Machine) and four-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea), Gotta Dance! is now playing at Stage 42.

Gotta Dance! features choreography by Bob Avian, Michael Bennett, Stanley Donen, Bob Fosse, Gene Kelly, Ron Lewis, Joey McKneely, Jerome Robbins, Randy Skinner, Susan Stroman, Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Christopher Wheeldon and Billy Wilson.

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