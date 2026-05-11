Video: RAGTIME Stars Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz Sing 'Our Children' in New Studio Clip





Head into the studio with Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz, two of the Tony-nominated stars of Ragtime, as they record their rendition of, "Our Children." Check out newly released video of the pair in the recording studio.

With 11 nominations, Ragtime is the highest-nominated musical revival of the season, with nominations for Best Revival, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Sound Design, Lighting Design, and Costume Design. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Five cast members have also been honored with nominations: Henry and Uranowitz for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Levy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Ross for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Lewis for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The cast of the Tony-nominated revival recently stopped by NPR's Tiny Desk series with cast members Joshua Henry, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Ben Levi Ross, Nichelle Lewis, and Colin Donnell.

The Broadway revival of Ragtime runs through August 2 and currently stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Shaina Taub, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy).

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