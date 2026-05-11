Andrew Lippa, J. Harrison Ghee and More Will Judge at the 2026 Roger Rees Awards
Other judges will include Kiara Brown-Clark, Jenny Gersten, Michael Shulman, Merri and Rachel Webb.
The Broadway Education Alliance Inc. has just announced that the judges for the 16th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance will be performer/director/educator for Disney Theatricals Kiara Brown-Clark, New York City Center VP and Artistic Director of Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, Tony Award-winning performer J. Harrison Ghee, acclaimed composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, Tony Award-winning producer Michael Shulman, renown casting director/author Merri Sugarman, and & Juliet star Rachel Webb.
This esteemed panel of Broadway pros will select two Roger Rees Award Outstanding Performers in a high school musical who will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on Mon., June 22, 2026, at the Minskoff Theatre.
The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrate the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway’s beloved actor/director, Roger Rees.
This annual talent showcase is sponsored by the Broadway production of & Juliet and will be hosted by Broadway actor, writer, director and author, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, best known for originating the role of Crutchie in Newsies. Tickets are available at The Roger Rees Awards | Symphony Space.
For more information about the program, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson