Jennifer Nettles' Musical GIULIA Reveals Full Cast - Quentin Earl Darrington, Matthew Amira and More

The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for Perelman Performing Arts Center's upcoming world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo with book, music and lyrics by Jennifer Nettles.

The full company joining Nettles in the title role (Giulia) includes Matthew Amira (Carlo), Quentin Earl Darrington (Cardinale), Emily Fink (Maria), Bre Jackson (La Capitana), Andrew Kober (Pietro), Aubrey Matalon (Renata), Christopher M. Ramirez (Governatore), Didi Romero (Duchessa), Jessica Rush (Standby for Giulia and Duchessa), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Ensemble), Naomi Serrano (Vitoria), Sam Simahk (Father Paolo) and Maya Sistruck (Ensemble). Kim Onah and Kaleb Wells will be understudies.

The production is directed by Mary Zimmerman and choregraphed by Austin McCormick. The creative team includes Daniel Ostling (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), T.J. Gerckens (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair & Wig Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director & Arranger), Cian McCarthy (Orchestrator),The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA / Peter Van Dam, CSA (Casting) and Michael Aarons (Music Coordinator). Production Stage Manager: Erin Gioia Albrecht. Assistant Stage Managers: Jo Fernandez, Jakob W. Plummer.

Performances begin on June 28, 2026 with an opening set for Friday, July 10, 2026. This is a limited run through July 26, 2026.

The power lies in her hands, one drop at a time. What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?