Hot Tickets of the Week: OH, MARY!, CHICAGO, & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting July 13, 2026.

Chicago

Reality television star Whitney Leavitt is gettiing ready to make her Broadway debut the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago! With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Read More: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'Roxie' in CHICAGO on Broadway

MJ the Musical

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Read More: MJ THE MUSICAL Releases Acoustic Studio Performance of 'Human Nature'

Oh, Mary!

Written by 2025 Tony Award-winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. It currently stars “Hacks” Breakout Star Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi.

Read More: Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

Maybe Happy Ending

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?

Read More: Watch Zachary Noah Piser Perform 'Where You Belong' in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Just in Time

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Read More: JUST IN TIME Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway