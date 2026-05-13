Video: Jennifer Nettles Sings 'Split Second Life Changing Moment' From GIULIA

The world premiere of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, is coming to PAC NYC June 28 – July 26, 2026. Ahead of the show's premiere, get a sneak peek at the music, as Jennifer Nettles and more sing 'Split Second Life Changing Moment'.

The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman, and choreographed by Austin Mccormick.

A world premiere musical – inspired by a true story – is laced with dangerous secrets and a soulful, contemporary score. What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?

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