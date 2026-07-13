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Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME

See photos of Hochul with cast members Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and more.

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 New York Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit on Ragtime on Broadway, posing for photos with the cast backstage! Check out photos of Hochul with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and more from the company. 

Ragtime currently stars 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, 2026 Tony Award winner Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Ben Cherry, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta'Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Brandon LaVar, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Alyssa Shorte, Caleb Stallings, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Destinee Rea will join the company in the ensemble beginning in June.

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Joshua Henry

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


Caissie Levy and New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the cast of "Ragtime"

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Rodd Cyrus

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Ben Levi Ross

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the cast of "Ragtime"

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy and Michael Greif

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME Image


New York Governor Kathy Hochul

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