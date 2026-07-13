Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Visits RAGTIME
See photos of Hochul with cast members Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and more.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit on Ragtime on Broadway, posing for photos with the cast backstage! Check out photos of Hochul with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and more from the company.
Ragtime currently stars 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, 2026 Tony Award winner Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.
They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Ben Cherry, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta'Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Brandon LaVar, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Alyssa Shorte, Caleb Stallings, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Destinee Rea will join the company in the ensemble beginning in June.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Joshua Henry
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
Caissie Levy and New York Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the cast of "Ragtime"
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Rodd Cyrus
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Brandon Uranowitz
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Ben Levi Ross
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the cast of "Ragtime"
Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy and Michael Greif
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
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