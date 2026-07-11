Video: HEATHERS Cast Has a Beautiful Freakin' Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of Heathers, which is running on Broadway at New World Stages.

Performers included: Erin L Morton ("The Only Exception"), Sara Al-Bazali, and Devin Lewis ("Crazier Than You"), Cade Ostermeyer ("Jailhouse Rock"), Syd Sider ("If I Could Tell Her"), Chris Marsh Clark ("Gorgeous/I'm Just Ken"), Kiara Michelle Lee ("Never Can Say Goodbye"), Cecilia Trippiedi ("Ev'ry Night at Seven"), Emma Benson ("Snow Angel"), Thalia Atallah ("Breathe"), Louis Griffin ("Did You Get My Message") and more!

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.