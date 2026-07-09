THE LOST BOYS to Drop Shoshana Bean's 'Wild' From Original Broadway Cast Recording at Midnight

The Lost Boys is dropping a new single! Newly minted Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan perform "Wild" from the Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Lost Boys, available beginning at midnight (Friday, June 10).

The new single offers fans another preview of the score from the most Tony-winning new musical of the 2025-26 Broadway season. The show took home four awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Shoshana Bean.

Check out a clip of Shoshana performing the song live at Broadway's Palace Theatre here.

A North American tour of The Lost Boys will launch in spring 2028 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Set in a picturesque beach town hiding a terrifying secret, The Lost Boys follows Lucy and her two teenage sons as they relocate in search of a fresh start. While Lucy struggles to rebuild their lives, her older son Michael is drawn to a local rock band led by a charismatic stranger. As Michael slips further into their world, his younger brother Sam uncovers a chilling truth: when night falls, Michael's new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

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