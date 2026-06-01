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Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO

See photos of the company in rehearsal ahead of their first performance in June.

By:

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, written by and starring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles.

Previews for Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo begin June 28 at PAC NYC. The production officially opens on July 10.

What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?

Written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles and directed by Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses), this world premiere—inspired by a true story—is laced with dangerous secrets and a soaring, soulful contemporary score.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

Photos: Jennifer Nettles and More in Rehearsal for GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO Image
The company of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo


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31.3% of votes
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3. Oedipus
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