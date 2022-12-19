Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal for BASSLINE FABULOUS With Machine Dazzle and Catalyst Quartet

Mrs. Barbara D. Tober hosted the dress rehearsal for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Live Arts production, Bassline Fabulous: J.S. Bach's Goldberg Vibrations with Machine Dazzle Thursday night at the Museum's Vanderlyn Panorama in the American Wing (which depicts the palace and gardens of Versailles).

An eclectic audience of just seventy friends of the artists and Mrs. Tober listened intently to the Catalyst Quartet's acclaimed Goldberg arrangement while Machine Dazzle responded to the Quartet's performance, interpreting the music's inescapable evolution into a performance/installation through his personal and emotional lens.

Guests adjourned afterwards for a party with the artists to the Frederick R. Koch Foundation townhouse where The Met's Limor Tomer, Lulu C. and Anthony W. Wang General Manager of Live Arts, toasted the success of the project. Among the guests were Carrie Rebora Barratt, Chiara Clemente, Layla S. Diba, Tiffany E. Dubin, Fe and Alessandro Fendi, Christopher Forbes, April and Roddy Gow, Maria Eugenia Maury and William A. Haseltine, Nizam Kettaneh, Guillaume Kientz, William Ivey Long, Jordan Roth, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Ruben Toledo, and Adrienne and Gigi Vittadini.

Machine Dazzle is currently the subject of a mid-career retrospective exhibition, Queer Maximalism, at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) at Columbus Circle. His other upcoming productions include the next Taylor Mac tour and costumes for Opera Lafayette.

The Met's performances of Bassline Fabulous are made possible by the Adrienne Arsht Fund for Resilience through Art. Additional support is provided by Barbara Tober, the Muriel Kallis Steinberg Newman Fund, and the Grace Jarcho Ross and Daniel G. Ross Concert Fund.

Photo Credit: Jenny Gorman/Stephanie Berger