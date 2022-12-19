Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal for BASSLINE FABULOUS With Machine Dazzle and Catalyst Quartet

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Machine Dazzle is currently the subject of a mid-career retrospective exhibition, Queer Maximalism, at the Museum of Arts and Design.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Mrs. Barbara D. Tober hosted the dress rehearsal for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Live Arts production, Bassline Fabulous: J.S. Bach's Goldberg Vibrations with Machine Dazzle Thursday night at the Museum's Vanderlyn Panorama in the American Wing (which depicts the palace and gardens of Versailles).

An eclectic audience of just seventy friends of the artists and Mrs. Tober listened intently to the Catalyst Quartet's acclaimed Goldberg arrangement while Machine Dazzle responded to the Quartet's performance, interpreting the music's inescapable evolution into a performance/installation through his personal and emotional lens.

Guests adjourned afterwards for a party with the artists to the Frederick R. Koch Foundation townhouse where The Met's Limor Tomer, Lulu C. and Anthony W. Wang General Manager of Live Arts, toasted the success of the project. Among the guests were Carrie Rebora Barratt, Chiara Clemente, Layla S. Diba, Tiffany E. Dubin, Fe and Alessandro Fendi, Christopher Forbes, April and Roddy Gow, Maria Eugenia Maury and William A. Haseltine, Nizam Kettaneh, Guillaume Kientz, William Ivey Long, Jordan Roth, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Ruben Toledo, and Adrienne and Gigi Vittadini.

The Met's performances of Bassline Fabulous are made possible by the Adrienne Arsht Fund for Resilience through Art. Additional support is provided by Barbara Tober, the Muriel Kallis Steinberg Newman Fund, and the Grace Jarcho Ross and Daniel G. Ross Concert Fund.

Photo Credit: Jenny Gorman/Stephanie Berger

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

Catalyst Quartet and Machine Dazzle

Limor Tomer

Catalyst Quartet - Abi Fayette, Karla Donehew Perez, Paul Laraia, Karlos Rodriguez

Barbara Tober, Machine Dazzle, Adrienne Vittadini, Gianluigi Vittadini

Barbara Tober, Jordan Roth

Afsaneh Akhtari, Eileen Keane

April Gow, Gianluigi Vittadini

Alisa Regas and Linda Brumbauch

Jill Esterman, Dame Jillian Sackler, Kip Forbes

Eileen Keane and Elissa Auther

Daniel Chain, Tinu Naija, Barbara Tober

Carrie Barratt, Guillaume Kientz

Carrie Barratt, April Gow

Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Kevin Alexander

Dame Jillian Sackler, Roddy Gow

Catalyst Quartet - Abi Fayette, Karla Donehew Perez, Paul Laraia, Karlos Rodriguez, Machine Dazzle, Limor Tomer

Limor Tomer, Barbara Tober, Machine Dazzle

Lee Fryd, Afsaneh Akhtari, Isabelle Orlansky

Karlos Rodriguez, Eileen Keane, Machine Dazzle, Jordan Roth

John Olsen, Barbara Tober

Timothy Johnson, Abi Fayette

Ruben Toledo, Chiara Clemente


