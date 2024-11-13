Photos: In Rehearsals for THE MERCHANT OF VENICE with  Richard Topol, T.R. Knight & Alexandra Silber 

The revival will be set in a nightclub environment akin to a late-night comedy show.
The cast and creative team of The Merchant of Venice, directed and adapted by Igor Golyak, are getting ready for performances at The Lynn F. Angelson Theater, Classic Stage Company (CSC). Produced by Arlekin Players Theatre & MART Foundation in association with Jadow Productions, The Merchant of Venice iss begin previews on November 22, and will open on November 25.
In a nightclub environment akin to a late-night comedy show, this Merchant brings Shakespeare’s “festival” setting for the play into our modern world. Superheroes and their archenemies battle it out to protect good in the face of evil. Will love, justice and order prevail? Who defines love, justice and order? The audience and cast wrestle with these questions and their dead-serious consequences.
The cast will inlcude Richard Topol as Shylock, T.R. Knight as Antonio, Alexandra Silber as Portia, Gus Birney as Jessica/Ensemble, Tess Goldwyn as Nerisa/Ensemble, José Espinosa as Bassanio/Ensemble, Stephen Ochsner as Launcelot Gobbo/Ensemble, Delilah Napier (Understudy), Noah Pacht as Lorenzo/Ensemble and Elan Zafir (Understudy).
The Merchant of Venice has scenic design by Jan Pappelbaum of the Schaubuehne, costume and props design by Sasha Ageeva, lighting design by Seth Reiser, and sound design by Fedor Zhuravlev, who has also composed music for the production. Golyak is designing projections. Kyra Bowie is the production stage manager, John Lant /Write Act is production manager, general management is by Martin Platt/Perry Street Theatricals, and The Merchant of Venice is co-presented by Sofia Kapkova/MART Foundation, and executive produced by Sara Stackhouse/Arlekin Players Theatre.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of MERCHANT OF VENICE
Richard Topol, T.R. Knight, Jose Espinosa
Back: Fedor Zhuravlev, Stephen Ochsner, Tess Goldwyn, Jose Espinosa, Alexandra Silber, Noah Pacht Front: Richard Topol, Gus Birney, T.R. Knight
Back: Stephen Ochsner, Richard Topol, Fedor Zhuravlev, Jose Espinosa, Gus Birney, Tess Goldwyn, Noah Pacht Front: Alexandra Silber, T.R. Knight, Igor Golyak
Fedor Zhuravlev
Noah Pacht
Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol, T.R. Knight
