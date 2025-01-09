Photos: In Rehearsal for CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Group will present Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class with David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater, directed by Scott Elliott. Check out photos from inside rehearsal.

Previews begin February 4 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 25. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 30 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theater, 480 West 42nd Street). Curse of the Starving Class marks the second production in The New Group’s 30th Anniversary / 2024 – 2025 Season.

Sam Shepard’s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play Curse of the Starving Class returns to the stage. With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white-knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. This timeless story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive.

Directed by Scott Elliott, Curse of the Starving Class features David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater. This production includes Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design by Catherine Zuber, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Leah Gelpe. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

Photo Credit: Da Ping Luo