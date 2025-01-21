Video: Christian Slater Talks Working with Live Sheep in CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Christian Slater opened up about one of his unusual co-stars in the upcoming off-Broadway production of Curse of the Starving Class.

"It's supposed to be a baby lamb, but there are some animal-rights things that you have to consider and they can only use an adult sheep," Slater explained. He went on to describe a moment in the play where he has to hold this large sheep onstage: "It's supposed to be all cuddly and sweet. I was rehearsing with a little doll sheep and now that I get there, it's going to be like this," he said, demonstrating its size with his arms.

He shared that this isn't the first time he has worked with live animals in a production. When he was young, he appeared in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and had a little sheep during the nativity scene. He admitted that he "didn't have any sheep skills" at the time and there were occasionally difficulties with other animals such as camels and llamas.

Also in the interview, Slater recalls performing with Dick Van Dyke in The Music Man, learning his role for The Glass Menagerie in eight days, and more. Watch the interview now!

Sam Shepard’s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play Curse of the Starving Class returns to the stage. With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white-knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. This timeless story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive.

Previews begin February 4 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 25. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 30 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theater, 480 West 42nd Street). Curse of the Starving Class marks the second production in The New Group’s 30th Anniversary / 2024 – 2025 Season.

Directed by Scott Elliott, Curse of the Starving Class features David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Cooper Hoffman, Calista Flockhart, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater. This production includes Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design by Catherine Zuber, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Leah Gelpe. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC