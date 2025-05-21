Photos: Governors Island Arts Debuts REST/PLAY Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Governors Island Arts has debuted photos of Rest/Play, a new Island-wide group show, on May 17, 2025. The public art installation—the Island’s first curated by Lauren Haynes, who joined the organization as Head Curator in spring 2024—features works by Nina Chanel Abney, Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, Arlene Shechet, and Hank Willis Thomas.

Balancing moments of relaxation with bursts of creativity and joy. Rest/Play is a celebration of how visitors spend time in the unique space, whether it’s unwinding or immersing themselves in dynamic art.

Rest transforms the Island with artist-designed seating that merges creativity with function. These innovative works not only provide a place to sit and refresh, but also offer a chance to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the surrounding nature. Play brings energy and color to the island, with bold, interactive artworks that spark joy and inspire deep reflection. The vibrant use of form and hue creates a sensory experience that refreshes both body and mind.

“As we usher in Governors Island’s twentieth year open to the public, we are proud to present arts programming that will continue to bring artists, New Yorkers, and visitors from around the world together to engage with bold public art and immersive open space in a setting unlike any other,” said Lauren Haynes, Head Curator, Governors Island Arts, and Vice President at the Trust for Governors Island. “This exhibition highlights diverse artistic expressions, and invites moments of deep reflection, and—perhaps most importantly—celebrates the myriad of ways we spend our time in this unique place.”

Rest/Play is curated by Lauren Haynes, Head Curator of Governors Island Arts and Vice President at the Trust for Governors Island and features artists Nina Chanel Abney, Lenka Clayton & Phillip Andrew Lewis, Arlene Shechet, and Hank Willis Thomas.

Photo Credit Timothy Schenck



Pleat Seats

Ernest and Ruth (Exu_ber_ant Pink)

Save_rio and Daisy (Navel)

A Sudden Gust of Wind

TOK