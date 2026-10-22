 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit Backstage at THE LOST BOYS

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and more.

By:

The Palace Theatre just welcomed two very special guests! Hollywood royalty Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell paid a visit to The Lost Boys and posed with their friend, Patrick Wilson, the cast after the curtain came down. Check out photos below!

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, the Henry Hewes Design Award (Dane Laffrey), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Michael moves to California with his younger brother Sam and their mother Lucy, he’s desperate to leave his old life behind and start fresh. A wild night out on the boardwalk finds him in the shadows of Santa Carla and brings him face-to-face with David, the magnetic leader of a local rock band. David and his bandmates offer Michael freedom, adventure, and the connection he’s been longing to find. But when the band’s dark secret finally comes out, Michael must decide how far he’s willing to go to belong.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Tony & Grammy Award winner Shoshana Bean, Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $59

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026



Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

The Lost Boys Logo Magnet The Lost Boys Logo Magnet Shop item
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug Shop item
The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet Shop item
The Lost Boys Logo Pin The Lost Boys Logo Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Podcasts

Broadway Podcast Network

#166 - David Hornsby & Chris Hoch - The Lost Boys from Page to Stage

Tony Nominated Book Writers David Hornsby & Chris Hoch visited Behind the Awards to talk about the process of writing The Lost Boys musical. The discuss the must have movie moment such as Saxophone Man, Rob Lowe and The Video Store as well as the must have new moments theater goers will experience.

Episode 153 | Ali Louis Bourzgui: "Veggie Garden"

Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, recorded live in the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios in New York City, returns with an exciting and heartfelt new episode featuring Broadway’s rising star, Ali Louis Bourzgui, currently appearing in The Lost Boys on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $59