MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Offers 2,500 Student Tickets for $25

Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd has announced that 2,500 tickets are now available to students for $25 across the run of his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Additionally, Lloyd announces the show's digital lottery policy and invites audiences to don their finest festive pink attire and join the party for the Saturday evening, October 31 first preview performance of the giddily funny battle of wits starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as 'Benedick' and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell as 'Beatrice.'

Much Ado About Nothing will officially open Thursday, November 19 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) for a strictly limited 10-week engagement through Sunday, January 10, 2027 only.

2,500 STUDENT TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR JUST $25

The Jamie Lloyd Company is making 2,500 tickets available to students across the run for $25. The $25 student tickets can be purchased starting today at Telecharge.com using code “JLCSTUDENT.”

Limit one ticket per person, on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticket will be available for pickup on the day of performance at the Winter Garden box office. A valid student ID must be presented when the ticket is picked up. Tickets are subject to availability.

DIGITAL LOTTERY

Tickets to Much Ado About Nothing will also be available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00 AM ET, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10:00 AM ET and 3:00 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $49 each (inclusive of a $5 service fee), subject to availability. Please note that seats may be partial view.

Tickets for Much Ado About Nothing are also available at Telecharge.com, by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200, or at the Winter Garden box office.

FOR THE FIRST PREVIEW: DRESS UP IN PINK

The most memorable events are the ones you dress up for. For the Saturday evening, October 31 first preview of Much Ado About Nothing, audiences are invited to break out their festive attire in every shade of pink, for the show The Telegraph calls “a brilliantly inventive, much-needed blast of fun” and London Theatre crowns “the biggest party of the year.” Blush, fuchsia, coral, or bubble gum: if it's pink, wear it to the Winter Garden.

Hiddleston and Atwell are joined by Mara Huf as 'Hero,' Mika Onyx Johnson as 'Borachio,' Gerald Kyd as 'Don Pedro,' Forbes Masson as 'Leonato,' Phillip Olagoke as 'Friar Francis,' Mason Alexander Park as 'Margaret,' James Phoon as 'Claudio,' and Tim Steed as 'Don John.' Understudies for the production include Franklin Bongjio, Michael Iván Carrier, Beth Elliott, Marlon Alexander Vargas, and Ed White.

The design team for Much Ado About Nothing includes Standard Theatre Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic & costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound design & composers), Olivier Award winner Fabian Aloise (choreography), Stuart Burt, CDG (UK casting director), Jim Carnahan, CSA & Alexandre Bleau, CSA (US casting directors), Carole Hancock (hair, wigs, & make-up), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (UK intimacy coordinator), Ann James (US intimacy coordinator), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager).

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Related Stories 1 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Reveals Full Cast, Dates, & More

Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Learn more about the cast, creative team, and dates here!