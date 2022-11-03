Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Where the Mountain Meets the Sea
Click Here for More on Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea stars Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham, Passing Strange) and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive at MTC, An Octoroon).

Nov. 03, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones). The show opened last night at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

The cast of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea features Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham, Passing Strange) and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive at MTC, An Octoroon) and has music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville

The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (choreography), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).




Related Stories
Video: I Was Too Late From MTCs WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Photo
Video: 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin  and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons, opens tonight at New York City Center – Stage I.
Video: Chris Myers Talks WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Photo
Video: Chris Myers Talks WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
Chris Myers stars in the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin. The production opens Wednesday, November 2 at New York City Center - Stage I. Chris sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat all about Augustin's play. Watch here!
Video: Get a First Look at WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Photo
Video: Get a First Look at WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. The production will open Wednesday, November 2 at New York City Center – Stage I. See footage from the production here!
Photos: First Look at MTCs WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Photo
Photos: First Look at MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, “The Morning Show”) and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones). Get a first look at photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club
November 3, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American TourPhotos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American Tour
November 3, 2022

Official production photographs have just been released of Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, now on tour across North America. See the photos here!
Richard Kind to Host 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Featuring Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo & MoreRichard Kind to Host 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Featuring Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo & More
November 3, 2022

Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2022 WTF Gala in New York City at City Winery on Monday, November 7, 2022, which marks the return of the Late-Night Cabaret, a beloved tradition at the Festival, will be hosted by Richard Kind.
LEWBERGER, Featuring Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in March 2023LEWBERGER, Featuring Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in March 2023
November 3, 2022

Three-man comedy band Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off–Broadway debut in Spring 2023 with their first-ever musical, THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP running March 1st – March 26th at NYC’s Theatre Row.
George Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in MichiganGeorge Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Michigan
November 3, 2022

George Salazar, Janet Dacal and Maurico Martinez will lead The Who's Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan this month. Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.