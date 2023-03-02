Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BEST WE COULD at Manhattan Theatre Club

The cast of The Best We Could features Aya Cash, Frank Wood, Constance Shulman and more.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman (Three Women in Four Chairs, My Lover Joan) and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love, Fulfillment Center) is now officially open!

The cast of The Best We Could (a family tragedy) features Aya Cash ("The Boys," "Welcome to Flatch," Kings at The Public Theater), Brian D. Coats (August Wilson's Jitney at MTC / U.S. Tour, On The Levee), Maureen Sebastian (Lonely I'm Not, Thanks for Sharing), Constance Shulman (three-time SAG Award Winner for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black"), and Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman, The Great Society).

A daughter's road trip with her father becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. This funny, wise, and heartbreaking debut from an exciting new writer will be brought to vibrant life by director Daniel Aukin, whom MTC audiences will remember from Fool for Love and Fulfillment Center.

The production's creative team includes Lael Jellinek (scenic design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Matt Frey (lighting design), Kate Marvin (sound design), Kelly Gillespie (casting), and lark hackshaw (production stage manager).




