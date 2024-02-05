Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse

The production plays through February 25, 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Paper Mill Playhouse's After Midnight, co-directed by Dominique Kelley and Jen Bender, and choreographed by Kelley, opened last night, February 4, and plays through February 25, 2024.

See photos from opening night below and get a first look at production photos HERE

Conceived by Jack Viertel, this Jazz Age rhythm and dance extravaganza is an electrifying musical revue that transports you to the Cotton Club of the Harlem Renaissance, an unparalleled time in New York City when jazz and swing were king. After Midnight intertwines the poetry of Langston Hughes with songs from big-band legends Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Harold Arlen, Dorothy Fields, and more. The exhilarating score features such hits as “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love,” “Stormy Weather,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing).”

After Midnight stars Angela Birchett, Sasha Hutchings, Joshua Lamar, James T. Lane, Stanley Martin, Aramie Payton, Destinee Rea, Awa Sal Secka, Liv Symone, Harris Matthew Turner, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel, and Anthony Wayne.




