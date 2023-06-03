Photos: Go Backstage at HAM4HAM with the Casts of INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, and More

See Joshua Henry, Gavin Creel, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, and many more!
POPULAR
The casts of Into the Woods, New York, New York, and & Juliet performed at this week's Ham4Ham, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performers backstage at the event.
Check out the photos below!
The Ham4Ham took place on Friday, June 2 at 4pm at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, 226 W 46th Street. The event also featured a special appearance from the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Hosts: (Back Row) Hiran Abeysekera, Corey Hawkins, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Front Row) Jordan E. Cooper, Shannon Matesky, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Miriam Silverman and Crystal Lucas-Perry
The Cast of "Into The Woods" Brian d'Arcy James, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Patina Miller and Joshua Henry
Miriam Silverman, Sean Hayes, Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac
Sean Hayes and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Sean Hayes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Scott Icenogle
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman, Ben Jackson Walker, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Justin David Sullivan, Philippe Arroyo, Melanie La Barrie and The Cast of "&Juliet"
Justin David Sullivan, Melanie La Barrie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail
Jordan E. Cooper, Shannon Matesky, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Linedy Genao and Helen Park
Corey Hawkins, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and The Cast of "New York, New York"
The Cast of "Goodnight, Oscar" Ben Rappaport, Marchánt Davis, Sean Hayes, Peter Grosz, Emily Bergl, John Zdrojeski and Alex Wyse
Colton Ryan and Hiran Abeysekera
Joshua Henry and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Stark Sands, Corey Hawkins, Betsy Wolfe and Hiran Abeysekera
The Cast of "Ain't No Mo" Fedna Jacquet, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Jordan E. Cooper
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Betsy Wolfe
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Janet Dacal
Rachel Brosnahan, Miriam Silverman and Oscar Isaac
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Linedy Genao
The Ham4Ham Crowd outside The Richard Rogers Theater
The Ham4Ham Crowd outside The Richard Rogers Theater
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You