Photos: Go Backstage at HAM4HAM with the Casts of INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, and More

See Joshua Henry, Gavin Creel, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, and many more!

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

The casts of Into the Woods, New York, New York, and & Juliet performed at this week's Ham4Ham, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performers backstage at the event.

Check out the photos below!

The Ham4Ham took place on Friday, June 2 at 4pm at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, 226 W 46th Street. The event also featured a special appearance from the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Hamilton
The Hosts: (Back Row) Hiran Abeysekera, Corey Hawkins, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Front Row) Jordan E. Cooper, Shannon Matesky, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Miriam Silverman and Crystal Lucas-Perry

Hamilton
The Cast of "Into The Woods" Brian d'Arcy James, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Patina Miller and Joshua Henry

Hamilton
Miriam Silverman, Sean Hayes, Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac

Hamilton
Sean Hayes and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton
Sean Hayes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Scott Icenogle

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman, Ben Jackson Walker, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Justin David Sullivan, Philippe Arroyo, Melanie La Barrie and The Cast of "&Juliet"

Hamilton
Justin David Sullivan, Melanie La Barrie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail

Hamilton
Jordan E. Cooper, Shannon Matesky, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Linedy Genao and Helen Park

Hamilton
Corey Hawkins, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and The Cast of "New York, New York"

Hamilton
The Cast of "Goodnight, Oscar" Ben Rappaport, Marchánt Davis, Sean Hayes, Peter Grosz, Emily Bergl, John Zdrojeski and Alex Wyse

Hamilton
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

Hamilton
Colton Ryan and Hiran Abeysekera

Hamilton
Joshua Henry and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton
Stark Sands, Corey Hawkins, Betsy Wolfe and Hiran Abeysekera

Hamilton
The Cast of "Ain't No Mo" Fedna Jacquet, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Jordan E. Cooper

Hamilton
Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Betsy Wolfe

Hamilton
Phillipa Soo and Thomas Kail

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Janet Dacal

Hamilton
Oscar Isaac and Stark Sands

Hamilton
Rachel Brosnahan, Miriam Silverman and Oscar Isaac

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman

Hamilton
Colton Ryan and Janet Dacal

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Linedy Genao

Hamilton
The Ham4Ham Crowd outside The Richard Rogers Theater

Hamilton
The Ham4Ham Crowd outside The Richard Rogers Theater



