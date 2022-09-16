Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation
Photos: First Look at Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION

They've been to Wally World, they've been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to... Broadway!

Sep. 16, 2022  

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is now in previews, with opening night on September 22, 2022. Performances play through October 2, 2022. The production stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold, Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold, and more!

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), and is directed and choreographed by Donna Feore (Seattle Rep's Bruce, Stratford Festival's Chicago). The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is produced in association with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, and Scott Abrams.

They've been to Wally World, they've been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to... Broadway! Yes, the characters you know and love from the hit Warner Bros. Vacation movies are back-and they're taking their biggest vacation yet. So, get in your family truckster and join Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty on their big New York City adventure-where of course, everything goes exactly according to plan.


