Photos: First Look at Constantine Maroulis, Joe Pantoliano & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN

The new musical began previews June 3 and will open on June 21, 2023 at New World Stages, Stage 3.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed. The new musical began previews June 3 and will open on June 21, 2023 at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street).

Get a first look at photos below!
 
In addition to Constantine Maroulis (Alan Freed) and Joe Pantoliano (/Leo Mintz / Morris Levy), the cast of Rock & Roll Man includes Bob Ari as J. Edgar Hoover (Bells Are Ringing), Rodrick Covington as Little Richard (Once On This Island Broadway revival), Valisia LeKae as LaVern Baker (Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee for Motown the Musical), Joe Barbara (Grease! on Broadway), Jamonté (Hairspray tour), Andy Christopher (The Baker’s Wife Off-Broadway), Natalie Kaye Clater (Dreamgirls), Lawrence Dandridge (Ain’t Too Proud national tour), AJ Davis (Dreamgirls tour),  Autumn Guzzardi (Rock of Ages), Anna Hertel (Elon grad), Matthew S. Morgan (Vegas and national tours of The Lion King), Chase Peacock (American Idiot on Broadway),  Dominque Scott (Rock of Ages Tour), Bronwyn Tarboton (Frozen on Broadway) and Eric B. Turner (latest single “Ain’t No Good”).
 
Winner of the 2019 Broadway World Berkshires Awards for Best Musical, Rock & Roll Man chronicles the remarkable life of Alan Freed (played by Constantine Maroulis), the boundary-smashing disc jockey rebel who popularized the records that became the foundation of rock. With an original score that also includes genre-defying hits like “Rock & Roll Music,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Lucille,” “Peggy Sue,” “Jim Dandy,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Yakety Yak,” “Maybellene,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly,” and more, this edgy and inspiring new musical comes to New York after two sold-out critically acclaimed developmental productions at Bucks County Playhouse and the Berkshire Theatre Group.
 
Rock & Roll Man takes place on the last day of Alan Freed’s life during a fever dream in which J. Edgar Hoover (as prosecutor) and Little Richard (as defense attorney) face off in a fantasy courtroom with Freed’s legacy on trial. Freed brought the sound of rock & roll to the world, popularizing Black artists including legends Chuck Berry and Little Richard. He played their music, produced their concerts, and found an audience coast to coast, becoming “the voice” of a generation. For the first time in history, Black and white artists performed together on stage, for multi-racial audiences. Freed risked everything to integrate the airwaves and unite audiences across America through their love of music.
 
The music of Rock & Roll Man features some of the most well-known rock & roll classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, LaVern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as explosive original songs by Gary Kupper (Freckleface Strawberry The Musical - Outer Critics Circle nomination).
 
 



RELATED STORIES

1
ROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery Photo
ROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award®-winner Joe Pantoliano, is launching Telecharge lottery + rush tickets. Learn how to purchase tickets now!

2
Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Photo
Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN

Get a first look at footage of Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano.

3
Complete Casting Set For ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages Photo
Complete Casting Set For ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages

Joining the previously announced Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, the 18-member cast began rehearsals today for the new musical which celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed.

4
Joe Pantoliano Joins The Cast Of ROCK & ROLL MAN Photo
Joe Pantoliano Joins The Cast Of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano has joined the cast of Rock & Roll Man. Pantoliano, known affectionately as “Joey Pants,” will star alongside the previously announced Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis in the New York premiere of the new musical celebrating the life of the legendary Alan Freed.

