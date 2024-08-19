News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Evan Alexander Smith & David Josefsberg in BACK TO THE FUTURE

Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg star as “George McFly” and “Strickland.”

Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg recently joined the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical as “George McFly” and “Strickland.”

See new production photos featuring Smith and Josefsberg below! 
 
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently in their 2nd year on Broadway after celebrating their first anniversary this past July.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is booking through Sunday, April 27, 2025.
 

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

Back to the Future: The Musical Image
David Josefsberg and Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical Image
Aaron Alcaraz, Nathaniel Hackmann, Will Branner, Casey Likes, and Evan Alexander Smith

Back to the Future: The Musical Image
Casey Likes and Evan Alexander Smith





