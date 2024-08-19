Photos: Evan Alexander Smith & David Josefsberg in BACK TO THE FUTURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg recently joined the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical as “George McFly” and “Strickland.”

See new production photos featuring Smith and Josefsberg below!



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently in their 2nd year on Broadway after celebrating their first anniversary this past July.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is booking through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

