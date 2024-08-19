Photos: Evan Alexander Smith & David Josefsberg in BACK TO THE FUTURE

Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg star as “George McFly” and “Strickland.”
|
Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg recently joined the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical as “George McFly” and “Strickland.”
See new production photos featuring Smith and Josefsberg below!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently in their 2nd year on Broadway after celebrating their first anniversary this past July.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is booking through Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made
David Josefsberg and Casey Likes
Aaron Alcaraz, Nathaniel Hackmann, Will Branner, Casey Likes, and Evan Alexander Smith
Casey Likes and Evan Alexander Smith
