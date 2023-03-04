Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet

The event took place on Friday, March 3rd.

Mar. 04, 2023 Â 

On Friday, March 3rd, PFLAG celebrated 50 years of leading with love at a spectacular gala event in the city where it all started. The iconic organization-best known for supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies-was founded in March 1973. Fifty years later celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees joined PFLAG leaders, allies, advocates, and corporate leaders to celebrate PFLAG's historic impact.

Check out the red carpet photos below!

Hosted by Amber Ruffin, featuring Rose Abdoo (HACKS) Tati Gabrielle (YOU, Uncharted), Eureka O' Hara (WE'RE HERE), the event featured live performances from Robin S., Johnny Manuel, Evann McIntosh, with appearances by Andrew Rannells, Chef Melissa King and many more.

Several awards were presented to individuals in recognition of their contributions. Big Freedia, herself an icon and GRAMMY Award winning musician was honored with their inaugural Breaking Barriers Award, for utilizing her platform to help remove obstacles to LGBTQ+ and intersectional equality in pursuit of a more just, equitable, and inclusive world. Big Freedia is the first recipient of this honor. Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley was presented with PFLAG National's 2023 George Takei Advocate Award. This prestigious award honors a person who uses their visibility to help advance PFLAG's work to create a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. The award is named in honor of actor, social justice activist, social media mega-power, and New York Times bestselling author George Takei. Recent recipients of the Advocate Award include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Betty DeGeneres and George Takei.

PFLAG is an organization of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families, and allies who work together to create an equitable and inclusive world. We are hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of chapters from coast to coast who are leading with love to support families, educate allies, and advocate for just, equitable, and inclusive legislation and policies. Since our founding in 1973, PFLAG works every day to ensure LGBTQ+ people everywhere are safe, celebrated, empowered and loved. Learn more, find support, donate, and take action at PFLAG.org.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dylan Mulvaney and Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dylan Mulvaney and Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Eureka O'Hara and Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, Amber Ruffin, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, and Bella Coppola

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, Amber Ruffin, Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Bella Coppola

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dylan Mulvaney and Executive Director of PFLAG National Brian Bond

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Big Freedia, Executive Director of PFLAG National Brian Bond and Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Justin David Sullivan

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Justin David Sullivan

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Zoe Jensen, Justin David Sullivan, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola and Nasia Thomas

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Sam Champion

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Tom Daley

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dustin Lance Black

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Dustin Lance Black

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Jenny Hagel

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Executive Director of PFLAG National Brian Bond

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Big Freedia

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Big Freedia

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Robin S.

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Robin S.

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Rose Abdoo

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Rose Abdoo

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Eureka O'Hara

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Eureka O'Hara

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Andora Tetee

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Andora Tetee

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Tati Gabrielle

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Tati Gabrielle

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
The cast of "SIX" Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen and Bella Coppola

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
The cast of "SIX" Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen and Bella Coppola

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Hailee Kaleem Wright

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Hailee Kaleem Wright

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Bella Coppola

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Bella Coppola

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Nasia Thomas

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Nasia Thomas

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Zoe Jensen

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Zoe Jensen

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Leandra Ellis-Gaston

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Leandra Ellis-Gaston

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
PFLAG National Board of Directors President Susan Thronson and Executive Director of PFLAG National Brian Bond

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Suzanne Swan

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Johnny Manuel

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Johnny Manuel

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Cooper Solomon and PFLAG South Miami Chapter President Jennifer Solomon

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Cooper Solomon and PFLAG South Miami Chapter President Jennifer Solomon

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
VINCINT

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
VINCINT

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Melissa King

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Melissa King

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Melissa King and Amalia Graziani

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Evann McIntosh

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
Evann McIntosh



Related Stories
The Joyce Drops Mask Requirement Photo
The Joyce Drops Mask Requirement
The Joyce Theatre has announced that effective March 27, 2023, it will lift its mask requirements for all visitors inside the theater. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks by choice and consider receiving booster shots to bolster preventative measures against new variants.
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOFs Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF's Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Matt De Rogatis takes you behind the scenes of Ruth Stage's production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023 Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023
Due to popular demand, tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now on sale through October 29, 2023.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students
Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway.

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

... (read more about this author)

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red CarpetPhotos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
March 4, 2023

On Friday, March 3rd, PFLAG celebrated 50 years of leading with love at a spectacular gala event in the city where it all started. The iconic organizationâ€”best known for supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and alliesâ€”was founded in March 1973. Fifty years later celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees joined PFLAG leaders, allies, advocates, and corporate leaders to celebrate PFLAGâ€™s historic impact.Â Check out the red carpet photos here!
Video: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie AwardsVideo: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards
March 3, 2023

Watch video from the red carpet at the 66th Annual Obie Awards!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
December 22, 2022

Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy has at last arrived on Broadway. BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet in this video!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE COLLABORATIONVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE COLLABORATION
December 20, 2022

Tune in tonight at 5:45pm for video coverage from the opening night red carpet for MTC's The Collaboration. The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, stars Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope.
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of OHIO STATE MURDERSVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of OHIO STATE MURDERS
December 12, 2022

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for opening night of Ohio State Murders, which is running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. In this video, watch as we take you inside the big night!
share