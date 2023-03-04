Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet

On Friday, March 3rd, PFLAG celebrated 50 years of leading with love at a spectacular gala event in the city where it all started. The iconic organization-best known for supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies-was founded in March 1973. Fifty years later celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees joined PFLAG leaders, allies, advocates, and corporate leaders to celebrate PFLAG's historic impact.

Check out the red carpet photos below!

Hosted by Amber Ruffin, featuring Rose Abdoo (HACKS) Tati Gabrielle (YOU, Uncharted), Eureka O' Hara (WE'RE HERE), the event featured live performances from Robin S., Johnny Manuel, Evann McIntosh, with appearances by Andrew Rannells, Chef Melissa King and many more.

Several awards were presented to individuals in recognition of their contributions. Big Freedia, herself an icon and GRAMMY Award winning musician was honored with their inaugural Breaking Barriers Award, for utilizing her platform to help remove obstacles to LGBTQ+ and intersectional equality in pursuit of a more just, equitable, and inclusive world. Big Freedia is the first recipient of this honor. Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley was presented with PFLAG National's 2023 George Takei Advocate Award. This prestigious award honors a person who uses their visibility to help advance PFLAG's work to create a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. The award is named in honor of actor, social justice activist, social media mega-power, and New York Times bestselling author George Takei. Recent recipients of the Advocate Award include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Betty DeGeneres and George Takei.

PFLAG is an organization of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families, and allies who work together to create an equitable and inclusive world. We are hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of chapters from coast to coast who are leading with love to support families, educate allies, and advocate for just, equitable, and inclusive legislation and policies. Since our founding in 1973, PFLAG works every day to ensure LGBTQ+ people everywhere are safe, celebrated, empowered and loved. Learn more, find support, donate, and take action at PFLAG.org.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas