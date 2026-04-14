Photos: Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong in WHAT HAPPENED WAS...

What Happened Was… will begin performances today, Tuesday, April 14 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Starring Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong, the production marks the first major revival of Obie Award-winning playwright Tom Noonan’s work since his recent passing. Get a first look at production photos here!

Directed by Ian Rickson, What Happened Was… plays 33 performances only through Sunday, June 14. Tickets are now available. Driven by a shared commitment to accessibility, 25% of the house for every performance will have $35 tickets, available only on the day of show through TodayTix (lottery opens at 5pm before each performance day) or in person at the Minetta Lane Theatre (box office opens at 12pm on performance days).

New York City can be the loneliest place on earth. In a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, two co-workers meet for a first date. What begins as small talk quickly unravels into an achingly tender chamber piece about attraction, secrets, and the desperate need for connection.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade