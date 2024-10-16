Photos: Colman Domingo, Lynn Nottage & More at The Artivism Ball

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, October 14, the Tony Award-winning non-profit Broadway Advocacy Coalition hosted its gala, The Artivism Ball, at 583 Park Avenue. The event honored Emmy Award-winning and Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony-nominated actor, playwright and director Colman Domingo and Co-Executive Director of the New York State Alliance for Quality Education Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, whose spirits of liberation have been a beacon of light for BAC. See photos from the event!



The celebratory evening kicked off with a cocktail reception that was followed by a dinner and program directed by BAC Board member Zhailon Levingston. It featured a powerful keynote address delivered by Marc Bamuthi Joseph and included live performances from BAC 2020 Artivism Fellow Andrea Ambam, The Fire Ensemble, The Resistance Revival Chorus (of which honoree Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari is a member), and DJ Ari Grooves.



It was a joyous evening spent celebrating BAC’s shared mission of creating a more just and equitable world through the power of storytelling and supporting the organization’s ongoing mission to amplify and empower artist-activists on Broadway and beyond. To learn more about BAC, visit their website at https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson