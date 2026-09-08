Video: Broadway Dims Its Lights in Memory of Tim Curry, Dolly Parton & More

At 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, the marquees of all 41 Broadway theatres dimmed simultaneously in honor of Tim Curry, Clive Davis, Gina Ferrall, Josh Grisetti, Jeff Hamlin, Glen Hansard, Louise Lasser, Anna Louizos, Seth Marquette, Dolly Parton, Anne Russell, James Walsh and Harold Wheeler. Watch video from the Broadway in Memoriam dimming ceremony below.

The ceremony was presented as part of Broadway in Memoriam, the quarterly tradition established last year to honor artists, creators and industry professionals who have made an impact on Broadway. Learn more about these late, great members of the Broadway community here.

The Broadway in Memoriam Committee holds the collective marquee dimming four times each year, on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June. The tradition allows Broadway to recognize multiple members of the community together, with all 41 Broadway theatres dimming their marquees simultaneously for a moment of reflection and remembrance.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway, as well as career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry, may be submitted to the committee for consideration for future ceremonies.

Submissions require the name of the individual being honored, their year of birth and passing, a description of their work on Broadway and a digital photograph.

The next Broadway in Memoriam dimming will take place December 8, 2026. The deadline to submit individuals for consideration for that ceremony is November 17.

The committee may also choose to honor an individual who has made a profoundly significant and lasting impact on Broadway with a separate marquee dimming outside of the quarterly tradition.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming