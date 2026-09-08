Video: Jennifer Simard Debuts As 'Mildred Layton' in SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Jennifer Simard officially joined the cast of Schmigadoon! on Broadway tonight, September 8, stepping into the role of Mildred Layton at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch video of the three-time Tony Award nominee making her first entrance onstage in Schmigadoon! below.

Simard succeeds Ana Gasteyer, who played her final performance as Mildred Layton on Sunday, September 6.

Simard most recently starred as Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her, earning a Tony Award nomination for her performance. She is a three-time Tony Award nominee, having also received nominations for Company and Disaster!. Her additional Broadway credits include Once Upon a One More Time, Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on April 20 and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. The production is currently on sale at the Nederlander Theatre through January 3, 2027.

Inspired by the Apple TV series, the musical follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon, a magical town where life operates according to the rules of a classic musical. They soon discover that the only way to escape is by finding true love — which may or may not be with each other.

The Broadway company is led by Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh and Melissa. The cast also includes Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Schmigadoon! features a book and score by Cinco Paul and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. The production features orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements by David Chase and music direction by Steven Malone.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Scott Pask, Costume Designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Walter Trarbach, hair and wig designer Tom Watson and makeup designer Ashley Ryan.

A North American tour of Schmigadoon! is scheduled to launch in September 2027 at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre before traveling to cities across the United States and Canada.

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