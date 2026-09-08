Video: Jodi Benson, Susan Egan & Nina West Perform 'I Put a Spell on You' from HOCUS POCUS





Disney Legends Jodi Benson and Susan Egan joined Andrew Levitt, aka Nina West, for a special Hocus Pocus performance aboard the Disney Dream. Check out the video!

During the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, West closed out “Dancing on Deck to Halloween Hits” by bringing Benson and Egan to the stage to complete the Sanderson Sisters and perform “I Put a Spell on You” from the Disney Halloween favorite.

Benson, the voice of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Egan, the voice of Megara in Hercules, joined West to complete the trio of Sanderson Sisters for the special performance aboard the ship.

Benson originated the voice of Ariel in Disney's 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid and has continued to voice the character in numerous Disney projects. She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

Egan originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, earning Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her performance. She later provided the voice of Megara in Disney's animated Hercules.

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