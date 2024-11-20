Photos: Chris Jackson Unveils Jenna Morello's SAINT LIBERTY at RiseNY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, November 18, 2024, Chris Jackson was on hand to unveil Jenna Morello’s Saint Liberty at RiseNY. Check out photos below!

This vibrant tribute to the Statue of Liberty will transform the facade of RiseNY, located at 160 W. 45th Street, into a powerful beacon of hope and unity at the heart of Times Square.

The unveiling event was hosted by Chris Jackson and featured special performance by American Idol’s Alyssa Wray and the world-renowned Harlem Gospel Choir.

Jenna Morello, celebrated for her transformative street art, has created a bold and awe-inspiring depiction of Lady Liberty that celebrates New York’s enduring spirit of resilience and inclusivity. The mural incorporates a life-size replica of the Statue of Liberty’s torch, and stands as a testament to the city’s legacy of welcoming all who seek freedom and opportunity, offering an inspiring message to millions who pass through Times Square daily.

The mural, which spans the entire four-story facade of RiseNY, blends bold colors, striking details, and an expansive scale to create a piece that is both captivating and deeply symbolic. It captures the spirit of New York as a city that lifts others and lights the way forward, even in the most challenging times.

Jenna Morello is a trailblazing street artist known for her large-scale murals and ability to transform urban landscapes into vibrant canvases. A Brooklyn resident, Morello's work reflects her passion for exploring new mediums and pushing artistic boundaries. Her murals, often created spontaneously, are celebrated for their blend of toughness and delicacy, offering viewers a fresh perspective on familiar themes.