Photos: Cherry Jones, Harry Treadaway & More in THE GRAPES OF WRATH at the National Theatre

The Grapes of Wrath will play through 14 September, 2024.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
Now onstage at The National Theatre is a new production of Frank Galati’s Tony Award-winning adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath, based on the novel by John Steinbeck, directed by Carrie Cracknell

The cast includes Cherry Jones as Ma Joad, with Zoë Aldrich, Afolabi Alli, Rhys Bailey, Rachel Barnes, Brandon Bassir, Lin Blakley, Morgan Burgess, Tom Bulpett, Ryan Ellsworth, Amelia Gabriel, Christopher Godwin, Valentine Hanson, Greg Hicks, Harley Johnston, Natey Jones, William Lawlor, Mirren Mack, Maimuna Memon, Matthew Romain, Anish Roy, Michael Shaeffer, Robyn Sinclair, Tucker St Ivany, Emma Tracey, Harry Treadaway and Cath Whitefield.

Forced to travel west in search of a promised land, the Joad family embark on an epic journey across America in the hope of finding work and a new life in California.

The design team includes: set designer is Alex Eales, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Guy Hoare, composer Stuart Earl, staff director Georgia Green and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith

Cherry Jones

Greg Hicks

Harry Treadaway and Cherry Jones

Harry Treadaway

Harry Treadaway

Mirren Mack and Anish Roy

Morgan Burgess, Maimuna Memon, Matthew Romain, Amelia Gabriel

Natey Jones and Harry Treadaway

Natey Jones

Robym Sinclair and Tucker St. Ivany

Cast of The Grapes of Wrath

Cast of The Grapes of Wrath

Cast of The Grapes of Wrath

Cast of The Grapes of Wrath

Tucker St. Ivany and Afolabi Alli

Zoë Aldrich, Cherry Jones and Mirren Mack




